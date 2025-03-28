North America’s best for succession planning 2025: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs boasts decades of experience in assisting clients with the transfer of wealth across generations. The firm, which wins the award for North America's best for succession planning, has a global team of wealth strategy professionals, many of whom are based in North America and focused on the home market.

The firm collaborates closely with clients and their lawyers and tax advisers to manage tax exposure and facilitate efficient wealth transfer. Many team members are former estate planning lawyers and tax advisers. Long-standing relationships with ultra-high-net-worth families enable the firm to share successful trends and techniques. While its teams of trust, estate and wealth-planning experts are highly experienced and renowned across the US, the firm also provides extensive and regular training for all its private wealth advisers.

This approach has proven successful. The family office team demonstrates high levels of engagement with its wealth clients in the Americas, boosting wallet share, client retention, and inflows of assets under supervision.