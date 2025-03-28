Middle East’s best international private bank 2025: HSBC

In a region where cross-border wealth dynamics and the aspirations of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients define the private banking landscape, HSBC has reinforced its position as a cornerstone of global financial connectivity. Leveraging a century-long legacy in the Middle East and a Swiss private bank entity that serves as its international hub, the firm cultivates a unique blend of localised expertise and institutional scale – a combination that resonates deeply with the region’s entrepreneurial elite.

Central to HSBC’s differentiation in the Middle East is its role as a bridge between global corridors. Its Swiss private bank, with $85 billion in client assets and MENA as its largest market, serves as a nexus for cross-border capital flows, catering to the region’s globally connected clientele.

Aladdin Hangari

With dedicated MENA expertise embedded in eight booking hubs, including Switzerland, the UK, Singapore and the US, and a regional presence in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Lebanon, HSBC ensures seamless connectivity.