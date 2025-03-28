Middle East’s best for digital solutions 2025: ADIB Private Banking

ADIB Private Banking showcased once again its commitment to digital transformation and customer-centric innovation strategy over the review period. These efforts highlight ADIB Private Banking’s dedication to being a digital-first financial institution, with digital initiatives positioned at the centre of its strategy.

Throughout the review period, the bank’s digital transformation focused on scaling technology investments and enhancing its operational capabilities to improve productivity. By embedding innovation into its business, the bank has made significant strides in revolutionising financial services across the region.

One of ADIB’s landmark achievements during the review period was the launch of ADIB Ventures, an initiative aimed at accelerating developments in the global fintech space. The bank fosters collaboration with emerging fintech players, integrating cutting-edge technologies – including generative AI – to transform the private banking experience.

ADIB headquarters building in Abu Dhabi

ADIB also launched an end-to-end digital covered card solution during the awards period.