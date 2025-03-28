Asia’s best for next-gen 2025: Goldman Sachs

As the global financial landscape braces for an historic generational wealth transfer, Goldman Sachs has positioned itself at the forefront of addressing the evolving needs of younger clients in Asia. Through a blend of tailored education, innovative digital tools and cross-generational relationship-building, the firm has cemented its position as a trusted partner for families navigating complex wealth transitions.

Central to its strategy is a focus on fostering financial literacy and engagement early in clients’ lives. In 2024, the firm expanded its flagship educational programmes, introducing virtual learning series designed to demystify investing principles for younger family members.

Initiatives such as interactive workshops on sustainable investing and family governance have drawn participation from clients across multiple generations, reflecting a growing appetite for collaborative wealth planning. The firm launched region-specific events in Hong Kong and Singapore, targeting next-gen clients with sessions on career development and asset allocation, bridging the gap between knowledge and practical application.