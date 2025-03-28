Asia’s best pure play/boutique private bank 2025: Julius Baer

Julius Baer has carved a distinct niche as Asia’s premier boutique private bank. Since establishing its regional presence in 2006, the Zurich-based firm has blended the agility of a specialist with the resources of a global institution. Asia represents 25% of Julius Baer's global assets under management and headcount. The bank consolidated its position as the largest pure-play private bank in the region and secured the title as Asia’s best boutique private bank this year.

“These achievements are a testament to our culture, our unwavering client focus, and our commitment to excellence,” says Jimmy Lee, head of Asia at Julius Baer. “They not only celebrate our collective accomplishments, but also inspire us to keep innovating and evolving. By consistently delivering value for our clients, we strengthen the trust clients place in us as we actively shape the future of wealth management.”

Julius Baer deepened its roots in key markets. A 75,000 sq ft Singapore facility – its second-largest global hub – opened in April, housing over 1,000 employees and underscoring the market’s core role in its Asia strategy.