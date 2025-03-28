The world’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2025: Julius Baer

Julius Baer walks away with the global award for best for discretionary portfolio management (DPM) for the second year in a row. The Swiss pure-play private bank is a veteran at DPM, the process by which firms manage money on a client’s behalf.

This is a key facet of what private banks do. As a rule, the higher the share of investable wealth a client puts to work via a DPM offering, the more trust the individual places in that institution. It’s of benefit to both parties: the provider gets to allot more capital to products and services it likes. In turn, the client can get on with their lives, safe in the knowledge that their money is being well looked after.

What Julius Baer aims to do is to usher clients toward the mandate type that’s ‘right’ for them. This works because it has an exceptional shelf of investment products.