A template for growth: Lloyds’ ambitions in institutional markets

Photo: iStock

Lloyds’ path has been an interesting one since CEO Charlie Nunn came along in 2021 and split corporate and institutional banking (CIB) away from business and consumer banking (BCB). With former MUFG EMEA CEO John Winter coming on board in 2022 to head up CIB, suddenly the markets division gained a much louder voice, which has been transformational for growth.

Under Winter sits Carla Antunes da Silva, who took over as head of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets in 2023. Da Silva oversees a two-pronged setup: head of financial markets Rob Hale leads the public side of business (covering FX trading, rates trading, FX and rates institutional sales and FX corporate sales); while on the private side, head of capital markets Nick Hughes covers the bank’s securitisation book, syndicate, FI, corporate, DCM and risk-solutions business, along with corporate risk management and restructuring.

Carla Antunes da Silva, LLoyds

Hughes, who has been at the bank for more than 25 years, also covers credit sales and credit trading on the public side. “We look at the primary business as a separate vertical, with secondary and primary very much aligned,” he tells Euromoney.