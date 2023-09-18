Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Lloyds sees first fruits of capital markets strategy

Dominic O’Neill
September 18, 2023
Bankers at Lloyds say that progress in FX, fixed income and structured finance this year reflects chief executive Charlie Nunn’s strategy for targeted growth in corporate and institutional banking.

Carla Antunes profile_960.jpg
Carla Antunes da Silva, chief executive of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets

Insiders at Lloyds Banking Group say its capital markets unit is reaping the first fruits of Charlie Nunn’s strategy to boost non-interest income, two years after he became chief executive.

So far, the gains have mainly served to recoup some of the market-share losses that it suffered before Nunn’s arrival. Morale in the capital markets and investment banking division reached a low point in late 2020, in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, when – in contrast to peers – Lloyds scrapped staff bonuses just before Christmas, despite revenues in the industry booming.

During the past 18 months, however, Lloyds has again been bucking the trend in the wider investment banking industry, but this time in a more growth-orientated way. This includes hiring as it seeks to rebuild parts of the team that it lost after the 2020 bonus controversy. 

charlie-nunn-lloyds-official-2023-500.jpg
Charlie Nunn, Lloyds Banking Group

Earlier this year, Carla Antunes da Silva took over the leadership of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets, which the group set up five years ago under the post-crisis UK ringfencing rules designed to protect UK retail banks.

Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.