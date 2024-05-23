A single tape might hurt block trades
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

A single tape might hurt block trades

Paul Golden
May 23, 2024

Will increased transparency in the European corporate bond market lead to higher transaction costs for large trades?

European Commission building Belgium-pixabay-960.jpg
Photo: Pixabay

In June 2023, the European Parliament and the European Council reached agreement on the European Commission's proposal for a review of the regulation governing rules about the structure of the markets in financial instruments.

One of the key elements of this proposal was a mandatory framework for a consolidated tape that would bring together the prices and volumes of various financial instruments from hundreds of execution venues into a single stream.

A single system for corporate bond price and volume data would benefit small trades – but perhaps at the cost of liquidity for block trades.

Zornitsa Todorova, head of thematic macro research at Barclays, says that faster disclosures and the arrival of a consolidated tape will see the percentage of European corporate bond market transactions reported in real time increase from the current 8% to more than 80%.

todorova-zornitsa-Barclays-960.jpg
Zornitsa Todorova, Barclays

“The tape will provide a single reference source for prices and volumes, making trading data available to a wider range of market participants,” she says.

However, she warns that when it is difficult to quickly match buyers and sellers – as is the case for block trades – posting details of the transaction could put market makers in an even more vulnerable position and expose them to the risk that the market moves against them as they unwind the risk and search for the other side of the trade.

Boris


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Western EuropeTreasuryTrade FinanceRegulationCapital Markets
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article