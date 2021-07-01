The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

A consolidated bond tape for Europe is still years away

July 01, 2021
The European Commission keeps pressing, but a consolidated tape for bonds is not yet realistic – and firms should use AI analytics to create a quasi-tape.

EC-HQ-Reuters-960.jpg
The European Commission's headquarters in Brussels. Photo: Reuters

Officials from the securities markets division of the European Commission (EC) have been talking once again about draft proposals for a consolidated tape to bring more transparency to strategic asset classes, including equities, derivatives, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and bonds.

There’s a chance this will come to pass for the first three, which are largely exchange traded, albeit across many venues.

However, it still looks a stretch too far for the largely over-the-counter (OTC) markets in sovereign bonds and especially in corporate bonds, which are bedevilled by large numbers of different securities that rarely trade, even though ETF technology has partially solved some of the chronic illiquidity.

Mifid II regulations have imposed a degree of post-trade transparency, with the big request-for-quote trading platforms, such as Tradeweb, Bloomberg and MarketAxess, each publishing trades through an approved publication arrangement (APA), albeit sometimes after lengthy delays for large deals.

I would love to see a consolidated tape for corporate bonds, but that is not possible in the current market structure
Vuk Magdelinic, Overbond
Vuk-Magdelinic-Overbond-960.jpg

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersCapital MarketsRegulationMiFIDWestern Europe
