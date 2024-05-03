May/June 2024

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
    Spilling the tea on Hong Kong IPOs

    Several Chinese bubble-tea makers are looking at Hong Kong IPOs. When high-end tea maker Nayuki listed three years ago investors drank it up, but the deal now trades 90% below its listing price. Can a new group of issuers revive the market?
    Larissa Ku, May 03, 2024
  • BANKING
    Carlos-Torres-Vila-BBVA-Reuters-960.jpg

    BBVA/Banco Sabadell: the benefit of hindsight

    BBVA could have bought Banco Sabadell much more cheaply in 2020. Sabadell’s CEO César González-Bueno has since turned his bank around. But BBVA’s return to the negotiating table comes at a time when European banking may be moving to a new and more confident phase.
    Dominic O’Neill, May 01, 2024
  • WEALTH
    Naz-Vahid-Citi-2024-960.jpg

    Citi’s plans to turbocharge and globalise Wealth at Work

    Recently rebranded and expanded, Wealth at Work is Citi’s most dynamic generator of wealth revenues. Its leader, Naz Vahid, sits down in New York with Euromoney to explain her vision for its future.
    Elliot Wilson, April 29, 2024
  • BANKING
    Guilherme-Lago-nubank-960.jpg

    Nubank: Credit where it’s due

    The Brazilian neobank is growing its number of clients faster than perhaps any financial institution on earth. Combine this with static unit costs and the operational leverage potential is big. CFO Guilherme Lago explains how its business model is now focused on the next five to 10 years as open banking generates unprecedented price transparency, customer portability and opportunity.
    Rob Dwyer, April 24, 2024
  • CAPITAL MARKETS
    Steven-Desmyter_30-960.jpg

    Man’s Desmyter on what asset allocators want today

    When clients talk to the world’s biggest listed hedge fund, market complexity, the use of technology and the need for customised solutions loom large in the conversation. Man Group’s president Steven Desmyter tells Euromoney how the firm’s evolving structure and approach reflect the priorities of the asset allocators it serves.
    Mark Baker, April 12, 2024
  • BANKING
    Hakan-Aran-Isbank-800.jpg

    Isbank’s CEO on coming out of a crisis

    Isbank’s chief executive Hakan Aran sees embedded finance and an innovative approach to bank branches as the future as the Turkish bank looks to rebuild on a better market environment for its 100-year anniversary.
    Lucy Frost, April 04, 2024
  • BANKING
    Thiago-Maffra-XP-Inc-official-582.jpg

    XP: Will the tables turn on Brazil’s great disruptor?

    XP has succeeded in Brazil by using its technological efficiencies to win on digital experience and price. But now the incumbents are catching up and XP chief executive Thiago Maffra is focusing on developing service beyond pure online delivery.
    Rob Dwyer, April 03, 2024
  • BANKING
    Christos-Megalou-Piraeus-official-602.jpg

    Megalou plans a new era of growth at Piraeus Bank

    The Greek bailout fund’s exit from Piraeus Bank last month was the country’s biggest post-crisis privatization. The bank’s chief executive, Christos Megalou, tells Euromoney that this is more than a capital-return story. It’s also about growth: in the economy, in wealth and asset management, and, thanks to neobank Snappi, internationally.
    Dominic O’Neill, April 03, 2024
  • WEALTH
    Giorgio Pradelli.jpg

    EFG’s Pradelli looks beyond Europe’s ‘old money’

    After a decade of restructuring, EFG International ramped up hiring last year – above all from Credit Suisse. Chief executive Giorgio Pradelli talks about the firm’s scope to lead a wave of Swiss-bank consolidation, while doubling down on new wealth from the Middle East and Asia.
    Dominic O’Neill, March 27, 2024

