Euromoney Private Banking Awards: India’s best domestic private bank: 360 One Wealth

360 One Wealth wins this award for the all-round strength of its private banking and wealth management offering in India.

The firm provides a distinctive range of products and advice in the areas of succession planning, next generation, digital, family office services and the high and ultra-high net-worth client segments. The quality of its offering has helped the firm attract over 6,900 clients.

There are over 1,000 360 One employees, across 23 locations in India and offices in five global financial centres; they provide expertise across the firm’s four main business areas: investment products, family office solutions, estate planning and lending.

Supporting this are the bank’s digital platforms and services. Its client onboarding platform stands out for its functionality and the ease and speed of account opening. The platform is equipped to handle joint-holding and power of attorney execution.