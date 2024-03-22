Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Kazakhstan’s best domestic private bank: FortePremier

FortePremier wins this award in recognition of the quality and range of its private banking and lifestyle services in Kazakhstan.

The private banking arm of ForteBank operates in the country’s four wealthiest cities, providing high and ultra-high net-worth individuals and families with a diverse set of products and services.

These include high-yielding deposits and safe deposit boxes, Lombard loans (collateralized by securities and cash), investment management, real estate advisory, tax consulting and endowment insurance.

ForteBank offers one of the widest selections of private client products and services in Kazakhstan, including premium credit and debit cards, such as Visa Infinite and Mastercard World Elite, and curated lifestyle benefits.

The bank set up a partnership with Julius Baer last year, under which FortePremier sends personal bankers and key employees to study private banking at the Julius Baer Academy in Zurich.

Importantly, FortePremier also collaborates with the EY Business Academy to organize educational programmes for next generation clients to develop their skills in leadership, communication and business management.