Euromoney Private Banking Awards: India’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Ambit Global Private Client
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsPrivate Banking Awards

Euromoney Private Banking Awards: India’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Ambit Global Private Client

March 22, 2024
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB Awards logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney
March 22, 2024

Ambit Global Private Client wins this award for its impressive performance in discretionary fund management.

The firm can provide customized strategies to clients on top of existing funds, such as the Ambit Alpha Growth fund – its standout mandate.

An exclusive fund for Ambit’s clients, the Alpha Growth fund was initially seeded by select family offices before it was opened up to a wider group of the firm’s clientele.

Since launch in 2021, the fund has delivered a 31.5% annualized return (as of November 30, 2023), essentially doubling investors’ money in less than three years.

The fund is managed by Umesh Gupta, head of portfolio management services (equities) and a top-ranked investor, who has over two decades of experience in portfolio management, equity research and business analysis.

Topics

PB awardsAsia Pacific
Gift this article