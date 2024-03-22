Euromoney Private Banking Awards: India’s best for discretionary portfolio management: Ambit Global Private Client

Ambit Global Private Client wins this award for its impressive performance in discretionary fund management.

The firm can provide customized strategies to clients on top of existing funds, such as the Ambit Alpha Growth fund – its standout mandate.

An exclusive fund for Ambit’s clients, the Alpha Growth fund was initially seeded by select family offices before it was opened up to a wider group of the firm’s clientele.

Since launch in 2021, the fund has delivered a 31.5% annualized return (as of November 30, 2023), essentially doubling investors’ money in less than three years.

The fund is managed by Umesh Gupta, head of portfolio management services (equities) and a top-ranked investor, who has over two decades of experience in portfolio management, equity research and business analysis.