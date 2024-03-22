North America: Domestic awards

Canada index]

Best domestic private bank: RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management is Canada’s best domestic private bank thanks to a strong financial performance and innovative new products.

With a network of over 6,200 financial professionals, the private bank offers a range of services spanning banking, investment and trust solutions. Revenues increased by 11.7% last year, reaching C$14.8 billion. The high net-worth segment represented a clear area of strength, with the bank registering 13,200 interactions.

The bank’s digital investments aimed at improving the efficiency of its advisers were also noteworthy. For example, it launched a Business Growth Dashboard tool, significantly enhancing branch manager productivity by offering detailed insights. Additionally, an Advisor Virtual Assistant app was introduced to provide advisers with vital information, boosting client interaction and cutting down on administrative duties.

The bank has also expanded its suite of environmental, social and governance-related products and made material investments in supporting its responsible investment practices.

Best for digital solutions: RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management has made substantial enhancements to adviser productivity and is named the best for digital solutions in Canada this year.

