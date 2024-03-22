Nordics and Baltics: Domestic awards

Index Denmark Finland Norway Sweden

Best domestic private bank: Nykredit Private Banking

Nykredit Private Banking wins the Denmark’s best domestic private bank award for the second consecutive year, underscoring its industry leadership in the country. The bank demonstrated this in several areas during the awards period, including service provision to ultra-high net-worth clients, its digital offering and in sustainability.

In particular, the bank’s efforts to tailor its service offering to client demand led it to introduce an exclusive family office service specific to UHNW families, many of whom own and manage some of Denmark’s largest companies. The bank also offers these clients the opportunity to become business angels, supporting them with educational webinars and events, as well as pitch invites and matchmaking services with startups.

Nykredit made significant enhancements to clients’ digital and omnichannel experience, and further optimized processes to enhance efficiency, allowing it to identify and address client needs in areas such as mortgage financing faster and more effectively.

Sustainability continues to be a core focus for the bank, particularly in the range of investment options it can provide its clients.