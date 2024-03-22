Western Europe: Domestic awards

Belgium index]

Best domestic private bank: KBC Private Bank

KBC Private Bank wins the award for Belgium’s best domestic private bank for delivering strong growth and service across key areas, particularly digital, sustainability and discretionary portfolio management.

By the end of last September, the bank’s assets under management had risen substantially, driven mainly by attracting new client money and from retail trade-ups where retail customers become private banking clients.

The bank’s overall strength and capability across core areas of private banking, including succession planning, family-office services and investment research, serve it well in this category.

In succession planning, the bank runs a comprehensive programme built around each client’s private plan, which comprises individual financial analysis and an associated long-term investment strategy.

KBC Wealth provides family offices with a comprehensive range of advice and services, and offers all clients an advanced, technologically driven investment and investment research capability.

Best international private bank: BNP Paribas Fortis

For the second consecutive year, BNP Paribas Fortis is Belgium’s best international private bank, demonstrating its differentiated capabilities, services and advice across the core areas of private banking and wealth management.

