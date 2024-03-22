The world’s best for UHNW: Deutsche Bank Private Bank
March 22, 2024
“We take pride in being a trusted partner, not only in exclusive investment and financing solutions, but also in environmental, social and governance opportunities, legacy and estate planning, wealth planning, and philanthropy,” Deutsche Bank Private Bank declared in its pitch document for this award.

This neatly sums up life for – and the ever-growing roster of wealth-related services demanded by – ultra-high net-worth families. A few run costly family offices, but those that don’t, at this financially elevated altitude, expect the right kind of high-end planning. This includes the kinds of services – philanthropy, sustainability, succession planning – that all UHNWs need to ensure the next generation is well catered for, and that there is still a functioning planet to bequeath to them.

The Germany-based international lender manages assets worth more than €200 billion for UHNW clients, comprising 60% of its entire book across private banking, wealth management and its 'bank for entrepreneurs'.

