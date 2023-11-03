Technology will accelerate real-time treasury services
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Technology will accelerate real-time treasury services

Paul Golden
November 03, 2023

Transaction banks must help their corporate clients to make the best use of new technologies, but without burdening them with unsustainable IT spending commitments.

time-clock-tech-digital-pixabay-960.jpg
Illustration: Pixabay

Conversations about how new technology – and generative artificial intelligence in particular – will transform the transaction-banking business are assuming ever greater urgency.

This was very much in evidence at Sibos this year, where one panel discussion posited the theory that unprecedented change is the most likely outcome of wider use of AI, application programming interfaces (APIs) and cloud technology.

APIs enable seamless integration of bank exchanges directly within business processes
Steven Lenaerts, BNP Paribas
Steven-Lenaerts-BNP-Paribas-480.jpg

What does this mean for the customer experience?

From a pure treasury perspective, APIs have mostly been used around intraday/real-time liquidity positioning to underpin financial decision-making and optimise yield, explains Steven Lenaerts, head of global channels and digital onboarding at BNP Paribas.

“From a broader transaction-banking perspective, APIs enable seamless integration of bank exchanges directly within business processes,” he says. “We have seen this notably in combination with instant payments, for example in reimbursement payments and wallet payments.”

Tom


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Treasury TreasuryFintechCash Management
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.