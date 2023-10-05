Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Treasury

Enhanced automation will produce richer payments data

Paul Golden
October 05, 2023

Transaction banks are collaborating with ERP system vendors and other fintechs to maximise corporate use cases for ISO 20022.

ERP-data-tech-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

ISO 20022 was one of the most widely discussed themes at the global financial networking event Sibos last month. But with adoption still in its infancy, banks have a lot of work to do before they can offer enhanced cash management and richer data services across their corporate customer base.

To accelerate this process, financial institutions are working closely with enterprise resource planning developers to increase understanding of the opportunities created by enhanced automation in areas such as reconciliation and enhanced or enriched data, including legal entity identifiers and purpose-of-payment codes.

Oonagh-McGrane-Lloyds-938.jpg
Oonagh McGrane, Lloyds Bank

“Now is the time not just to think of systemic readiness, but of individual use cases and what structured enhanced data may mean for corporate payment flows, both outbound and inbound,” says Oonagh McGrane, director financial institution commercialization, client products at Lloyds Bank.

It is encouraging to see so many cloud-based ERP and treasury management systems providers offering ISO 20022 support by default, and this should be a key consideration for corporates considering system upgrades, according to Mark Evans, head of cross-border and cross-currency payments at HSBC.

Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.