Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Banks can help specialist lenders fill the SME finance gap

Peter Lee
October 17, 2023

Banks may be retreating from lending directly to small and medium-sized enterprises, but by lending to credit specialists with good technology they can still be a source of funding for the sector.

bridge-gap-help-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest specialist SME lenders, on Tuesday announced a new funding line with initial commitments of £200 million from Barclays and Värde Partners, an alternatives investment manager specializing in credit.

According to iwoca’s own most recent SME Expert Index, more than four in five brokers (84%) say high-street banks are reducing their appetite for funding SMEs.

That is up by seven percentage points from the first quarter of 2023.

We are very much at the data-science heavy end of lending. Time is always of the essence for working capital
Christoph Rieche, iwoca
Christoph-Rieche780

Back then, iwoca secured an increase from £125 million to £170 million on its existing funding line with long-standing partner Pollen Street Capital as demand for SME finance soared.

This new £200 million funding line now takes the company’s total debt commitments to more than £850 million and equips iwoca to fill at least part of the alarmingly widening funding gap for SMEs.

Across the UK and Germany, iwoca has lent more than £2.5 billion since its launch in 2012 across more than 120,000 business loans.


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Treasury United KingdomGermanyWestern EuropeTreasurySMEsFintech
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.