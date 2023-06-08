ISDA asks FX market whether definitions and docs should change

Illustration: iStock Illustration: iStock

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) launched a market participant survey in April to gather feedback on whether the 1998 FX and currency option definitions and related documentation should be updated.

It took into account developments in the FX market such as currencies becoming non-deliverable and the general evolution of foreign-exchange trading during the past 25 years.

According to an ISDA spokesperson, the survey was designed to garner market feedback on whether changes to the FX definitions are necessary and, if so, where there was market consensus for change.

“The survey sets out a number of possible areas for change, but this process is at a very early stage and there are no specific plans to implement any particular amendment,” he adds. “The whole point of the survey is to get feedback on a variety of options before any decisions are made – and as with any ISDA initiative, we will only move forward with any modifications if there is significant support for doing so.”

Strong collaboration within the industry, sharing best practices, and collectively addressing implementation challenges would further streamline the process Kate Leaman, AvaTrade

According to Kate Leaman, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, market participants are seeking improvements in the documentation and trading of foreign-exchange derivatives and calling for globally standardized definitions of FX options to reduce discrepancies and ambiguities, improving transparency and facilitating smoother trading.

“Additionally,