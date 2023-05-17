Quotes of the month

“Fintech is as intrinsic to the future of UK banking as the Bank of England”

Mark Mullen, chief executive of Atom Bank, has no doubt that the impact of fintech on the banking sector is only just getting started

“Banks will do what they have to do to preserve capital. One way to do that is to make fewer loans”

Som-lok Leung, executive director of the IACPM expects to see rising rates hit credit availability

“For every market that is having stress, there are dozens where the same kinds of assets are doing really well”

Lonnie Hendry, head of CRE and advisory services at Trepp, says that the CRE story is more nuanced than it appears

“Unlimited [FDIC deposit] insurance will create a moral hazard situation, so you have to bear that in mind.”

Shelly Antoniewicz, senior director, industry and financial analysis at the Investment Company Institute (ICI), warns that proposed changes to deposit insurance carry hidden costs

“The mortgage portfolio is not unlike the bonds that the banks own – it’s probably worth around 85 cents on the dollar”

John Toohig, managing director and head of whole loans trading at Raymond James, also sees warning signs in sub-prime credit cards and sub-prime auto loans