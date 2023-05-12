Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

What crypto can learn from traditional FX

Paul Golden
May 12, 2023
Recent developments in crypto have hardened the view that convergence between digital and fiat currency trading structures is both inevitable and desirable.

Bitcoin E-commerce concept on digital Screen
Illustration: iStock

It might be an exaggeration to suggest that cryptocurrency traders are going through an existential crisis, but there is no doubt that they have been shaken by the collapse of FTX and subsequent discussion of potential weaknesses in the structure of the crypto market.

One of the most lively debates has been on the extent to which elements of spot FX market infrastructure could be usefully replicated in this environment. There are already a number of similarities between the crypto and FX markets, such as the decentralized nature of trading.

With increased institutional adoption, it will be important for service providers to separate offerings such as liquidity provisioning, prime brokerage, lending-borrowing, custody and exchange services, says Ayal Jedeikin, CEO and founder of execution-only non-custodial trading platform Cypator.

It will be a natural transition for the institutional digital markets to move to an OTC-style of trading model, cleared either bilaterally or through a central clearer
Ayal Jedeikin, Cypator

“These need to be offered in a non-conflicting and independent fashion so it will be a natural transition for the institutional digital markets to move to an OTC-style of trading model, cleared either bilaterally or through a central clearer,” he adds.

Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.