Where does the fallout from the Adani crisis take India now?

Perhaps it was the moment dozens of parliamentarians took to the grounds of New Delhi’s parliament with placards and chants when it really became clear that the Adani crisis had grown beyond one company’s credibility.

In front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with a sign the width of a bus saying: 'We Demand JPC or SC Monitored Probe on ADANI SCANDAL' (Indian protest slogans do tend toward the verbose), the MPs shouted long and hard enough to adjourn both houses of India’s parliament.

Tens of thousands of words have now been written about the fall from grace of India’s most boisterously growing conglomerate. But what of the fall-out? Where does this take us in the discussion of a thorny subject in Indian markets, the role and ability of short-sellers? What does it do to local equity capital markets, a global standout environment for issuers in 2021?

At the heart of the Adani matter is the contention – and Hindenburg Research was not, by a long way, the first to voice it – that many of the supposedly independent fund managers that dominate Adani group company registers are not as independent as they seem and may include opaque Mauritius-based entities controlled by the Adani Group itself, something that the latter vigorously disputes.

