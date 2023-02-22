Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
CAPITAL MARKETS

India’s Adani: Anatomy of a crisis

Congress protest against investments in Adani Group in New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

A day-by-day account of Adani’s stunning collapse in value.

Chris Wright
February 22, 2023
Share

Early January 2023

Adani Enterprises is one of several listed companies within the broader Adani Group, and it is the embodiment of a Modi-era Indian corporate success story. While the group businesses are essential to Indian life – power, ports, mining, airports, food processing – their share prices have behaved in a manner that would look extravagant for a tech stock.

related reading

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

CAPITAL MARKETS FeaturesCapital MarketsAsia PacificIndia
Share
Chris Wright head.jpg
Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Contact
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.