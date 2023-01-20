The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2023 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Peer-to-peer FX: How LoopFX aims to be different

Paul Golden
January 20, 2023
Share

Going all out to keep the sell side sweet seems like a sensible strategy for success in the notoriously difficult peer-to-peer FX market.

P2P-digital-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Since the emergence of the Napster file-sharing app in the late 1990s, providers have sought to apply the peer-to-peer (P2P) concept to a range of services. In foreign exchange, this has spawned a number of venues and platforms, at least one of which suggested that the concept could become so successful that the big banks would become mere conduits for P2P services.

If a match is found, information leakage and execution costs are reduced. If no match is found, best-execution processes are improved
Blair Hawthorne, LoopFX
Blair-Hawthorne-LoopFX-960.jpg

This scenario might not have come to pass, but that hasn’t prevented new entrants hitting the market at irregular intervals with the promise to do things differently. The latest of these is LoopFX, whose founder and chief executive, Blair Hawthorne, has vowed to transform how large trades are executed.

LoopFX’s focus is on large spot trades ($10 million-plus) that are challenging for asset managers and banks.

“Our mission is to provide the means for all large orders to find matches with zero market impact, including orders from banks and by default from the customers of those banks, in a process we call peer-to-peer-to-bank,” says Hawthorne.

All


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE United KingdomForeign Exchange
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.