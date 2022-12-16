The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

FX participants play down BIS $80 trillion warning on swaps

Paul Golden
December 16, 2022
Share

Despite dire warnings by the Bank for International Settlements, market participants are not wholly convinced that US dollar obligations from FX swaps and forwards pose a threat to the stability of the forex market.

ghost-5773215-960.jpg

In its latest quarterly review, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) suggested that the amount owed on foreign exchange swaps, forwards and currency swaps could precipitate a financial crisis.

The BIS said that non-bank financial institutions and funds had some $80 trillion of what it described as “hidden” off-balance sheet debt via FX swaps, a level that was more than all dollar Treasury bills, repo and commercial paper.

US Federal Reserve interest rate policy over the last decade or so meant that rates of return for cash became relatively and steadily more attractive through USD assets than in local currency for banks and non-banking institutions such as pension funds.

Since availability of USD-denominated credit lines for foreign institutions is limited, an effective method of increasing exposure to dollar assets was to simply convert local currency into USD, invest in the underlying asset, and take out a concurrent forward contract to convert the USD back into local currency at a specified point in the future.

In its report, the BIS said that payment obligations from FX swaps were recorded off-balance sheets, unlike with repo agreements.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE Foreign ExchangeRegulation
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.