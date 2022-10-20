The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Dollar strength hits UK firms after sterling battering

Paul Golden
October 20, 2022
Share

The weakness of the pound may not be entirely attributable to the strength of the dollar, but with the former hitting its lowest-ever level and the latter reaching a 20-year high, this disparity has implications for companies on both sides of the Atlantic.

dollar-sterling-pound-coin-smashed-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

UK-based corporates will have spent much of the past month digesting the implications of the late-September mini-budget that shattered already fragile market confidence in the pound.

From a funding perspective, the uncosted package of measures announced by the UK government was just the latest in a line of policy decisions that have contributed to average yields in sterling corporate bond markets running more than three times higher than they were at the end of last year – a level last seen in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Digital asset manager Collidr observes that the value of UK corporate bonds declined by more than 13% in the first half of this year, increasing the premium UK businesses are paying for fundraising compared with corporates in the UK and the eurozone.

The lack of clarity and even being able to forecast short-term FX impact is a major factor for businesses
George Phillips, Wanis International Foods
George-Phillips-Wanis-Commercial-885.jpg

Of more immediate importance is the volatility of sterling, which plumbed new depths against the dollar after the announcement of massive unfunded tax cuts, and rebounded only modestly when the proposed removal of the higher 45p tax rate and the reduction in corporation tax were dropped.

JPMorgan’s


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY Western EuropeUnited KingdomNorth AmericaUnited StatesForeign ExchangeTreasury
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.