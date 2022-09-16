It’s time for India’s economy to shine

In March, as his BJP party headed for a decisive election victory, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi struck a statesman’s tone in a speech to his party workers in New Delhi. Explaining his decision to abstain from a UN General Assembly resolution to censure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, he said: “India is on the side of peace and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations.”

But beyond Modi’s 'Give peace a chance' narrative was another more relevant explanation. “India has a connection with countries involved in the war – economically, security-wise, education-wise and politically as well,” he said. “India’s several needs are connected to these countries.”