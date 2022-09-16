The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


India savours the power of the domestic bid

In previous years, the outflow of foreign portfolio investment that characterized the first seven months of the year in India would have caused a market collapse. This time, it didn’t. The difference: Indian retail finding its voice.

Chris Wright
September 16, 2022
In the first seven months of 2022, foreign investors shunned Indian securities markets. By June, foreign portfolio investors had sold Rs2.08 lakh crore ($26 billion) of Indian equities, according to the National Securities Depository.

By early August, when the tide appeared to turn, foreign portfolio investors had pulled out $30 billion from the Indian markets overall since the markets turned in late 2021, by far the worst figures since the global financial crisis.

But there is a big difference. As recently as five years ago, an outflow like that would have crashed the Indian stock markets. That hasn’t happened.

“In 2008, in the GFC, when foreign investors pulled out about $20 billion in three months, markets crashed, far more significantly than in the US,” says V Jayasankar, head of equity capital markets at Kotak Investment Banking.


Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Contact
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
