India’s M&A opportunity begins at home

India-knitting-advisory-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Where once Indian companies went overseas to seek technology, brand and scale, today – thanks to the strength and ambition of private capital – better opportunities can be found at home.

Chris Wright
September 16, 2022
One compelling illustration of India’s domestic story comes in the M&A market. The landmark deals of the moment are no longer mainly cross-border, Indian companies reaching out to acquire scale or technology overseas; instead they are mainly India buying India, helped by a powerful private-capital pool at home.

“Most Indian corporates have realized that India itself is a big opportunity,” says Ravi Kapoor, head of global banking India at Citi, who now expects only selective outbound M&A. “Why would you leave an opportunity in your backyard and go searching for it around the world?”

Ravi-Kapoor_Citi-960.jpg
Ravi Kapoor, Citi

On top of this, both companies and banks raised plentiful capital at the start of the Covid pandemic, expecting to need it but finding for the most part that they did not.


