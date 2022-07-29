The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Global minimum tax rates will increase treasury volatility

Paul Golden
July 29, 2022
Share

Progress on implementing the proposed minimum global tax rate may be uneven, but it will have notable implications for treasurers as well as tax departments.

minimum-tax-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The OECD’s Pillar Two model rules aim to help ensure that multinational enterprises with revenue of more than €750 million are subject to a minimum 15% tax rate on income arising in each of the jurisdictions in which they operate.

Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, described the rules – published in December and initially intended to take effect next year – as evidence of the commitment of the 137 countries that agreed to them to standardize global taxation.

Pascal-Saint-Amans-OECD-960.jpg
Pascal Saint-Amans, OECD. Photo: OECD

However, the calculations required to comply with the global minimum tax are complex and will require substantial resources. Data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) and treasury systems beyond what is normally necessary for tax reporting and compliance will be required, and the calculation is expected to demand considerable additional treasury resource.

Forty percent of businesses recently surveyed by EY said they had considered adding headcount and investing in new technology to meet the requirements. Payroll is just one of the dozens – if not hundreds – of data points that will have to be tracked to ensure compliance.

Corporate


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryForeign ExchangeRegulation
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree