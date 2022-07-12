The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CAPITAL MARKETS

Temasek’s shrinking China holdings don’t mean it’s leaving

Chris Wright
July 12, 2022
At first glance, Temasek’s long-standing ardour for China seems to be fading. Its mainland holdings have had a shocker of a year, but the Singapore fund is buying.

Is Temasek tempering its affection for China? The most striking figure beneath the 5.81% total shareholder return in the year to March 31, 2022, at Singapore’s equity-focused sovereign wealth vehicle was the fall in allocations to China from 29% to 22% of the portfolio in the space of just two years.

There is perhaps no other sovereign wealth vehicle in the world as exposed to China as Temasek, including China’s own sovereign fund (China Investment Corporation, which invests globally, some ring-fenced holdings in state banks notwithstanding).

Rohit Sipahimalani, Temasek

Over the years Temasek has been a big backer of companies, from China Construction Bank to Alibaba, and it has tended to do exceptionally well out of its positions.

But Temasek’s review period coincided with spirited debate about whether or not China’s unpredictable attitude towards regulation – particularly in the tech sector, to which Temasek is notably exposed – rendered it uninvestable from a risk-reward perspective.

Temasek was an investor in Didi, for example, whose dismal aftermarket performance in its $4.4


Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
