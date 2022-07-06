The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


FINTECH

Raya brings finance to Indonesia’s rural agent force

Chris Wright
July 06, 2022
BRI’s digital banking unit is using a vast agent ecosystem to distribute its products to Indonesia’s gig economy.

Indonesia-market-warung-gig-pixabay-960.jpg
Indonesia has a thriving gig economy, with many ride-hailing drivers and sellers of warung. Photo: Pixabay

Here are three themes: the rise of digital banking; growing financial literacy and smartphone access in rural Indonesia; and the transformation of the gig economy there as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank Raya sits where these three themes meet.

Bank Raya’s story begins as BRI Agro, a subsidiary of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Indonesia’s largest bank by assets. For 30 years BRI Agro was mainly a corporate bank for the agricultural sector.

In 2016, BRI’s president director Sunarso Sunarso set about a transformation plan for the overall bank on two fronts: culture and digital. He appointed Kaspar Situmorang as executive vice-president for digital and between them they set about preparing people, processes and technology. In 2020, Sunarso asked Situmorang a question: are we ready?

BRI Group has always been at the forefront of serving the ultra-micro and micro customers: that’s our core skill and our core customers
Kaspar Situmorang, Bank Raya
Kaspar-Situmorang-Raya-400.jpg

The plan was to take the agricultural subsidiary, dominated by lending to the plantations sector, and turn it into a digital bank.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Chris Wright
