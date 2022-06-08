The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


TREASURY

Corporate hedging strategies remain unchanged despite growing macro uncertainty

Paul Golden
June 08, 2022
European corporates saw losses from currency volatility fall in the final quarter of last year, so hedging policies have remained largely unchanged so far in 2022.

Amber-traffic-light-no-change-direction-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

European corporate losses from currency volatility were 80% lower between October and December 2021 than they were in the previous three-month period, according Kyriba’s latest currency impact report.

The South African rand, Australian dollar and Mexican peso were the most volatile currencies during this period.

Increased volatility also means higher bid-ask spreads and traditionally more expensive hedging costs
Kenneth Broux, Societe Generale
Kenneth-Broux-SocGen-481.jpg

These currencies tend to be among the most volatile during periods of market turmoil when pessimism around the global economy increases. When confidence is low, investors tend to rush to safe havens such as USD, JPY and CHF, and limited liquidity magnifies moves when everyone rushes for the exit at the same time.

“Confidence in the peso vanished last November when Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador reconsidered his decision to nominate former finance minister Arturo Herrera to head the central bank and instead selected Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, who had little experience in monetary policy affairs,” says Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research FX and rates at Societe Generale.

Currency moves can also be exacerbated by lopsided positioning.


Paul Golden
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
