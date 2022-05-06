The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


TREASURY

Proactive cash forecasting puts treasury in the driving seat

Paul Golden
May 06, 2022
Euromoney speaks to Benjamin Seal, vice-president of treasury at US-based Cenveo, about how accurate cash forecasting has helped to address the supply-chain challenges posed by the global pandemic.

dollars-envelope-free-960.jpg

Cenveo is a leading North American manufacturer of envelopes and custom labels that has been around for more than 100 years. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, it employs more than 2,900 people across 20 facilities in the US and delivers products and services to some of the world’s most recognised brands.

Cash forecasting really became a priority when managing supply-chain risk during the pandemic, according to Benjamin Seal, vice-president of treasury at Cenveo.

“We received four or five price increases during 2021, which required us to quickly adapt our cash forecasting and liquidity models,” he explains.

If you are being reactive, you are behind the eight ball. If you are being proactive … treasury becomes a true strategic partner
Benjamin Seal, Cenveo
Benjamin-Seal-Cenveo-400.jpg

The company has continued to model different scenarios – such as future unexpected price increases – which allow it to better manage liquidity by optimising working capital to improve days sales outstanding, days payable outstanding and days inventory outstanding.

“If you are being reactive, you are behind the eight ball,” Seal tells Euromoney. “However, if you are being proactive based on the scenarios you are providing to management and making those recommendations or even driving those projects, treasury becomes a true strategic partner.”

Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
