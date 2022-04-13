The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


OPINION

Will Crédit Agricole take over Banco BPM?

April 13, 2022
Crédit Agricole’s purchase of a 9.18% in Banco BPM could have benefits, even if it doesn’t presage a full takeover.

Banco-BPM-logo-sign-green-man-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

When Crédit Agricole SA announced on April 7 it had purchased a 9.18% stake in Banco BPM, Italy’s third biggest bank, it took care to mention that it had not asked the European Central Bank’s (ECB) permission to go above that level. Can we deduce from that fact that it does not intend to do so?

Some observers have naturally concluded that the stake presages a full takeover – firstly because Banco BPM has long been seen as a target. Its market cap is much lower than rivals, notably UniCredit but also compared with Crédit Agricole SA, which regards Italy as a second home market after France.

And neither UniCredit, based in Milan, nor Crédit Agricole have a market share in Italy sufficiently big enough to prevent them merging for competition reasons.

Crédit Agricole has made it clear that its move is supposed to be a friendly one

Secondly, this is seen in some quarters as a first step to a takeover, because that is what happened after Crédit Agricole bought an initial 5% stake in Credito Valtellinese (Creval) as part of a life insurance purchase and distribution agreement in 2018.


Western EuropeFranceItalyUniCreditCredit AgricoleBanking
