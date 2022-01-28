Andrea Orcel: ‘We will not deviate from our capital returns strategy’

No wonder investors think twice before jumping into UniCredit stock. One moment it’s in negotiations with the Italian government about buying one of the most notorious basket cases in Europe banking, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. And then the Italian bank is doing due diligence on a bailed-out top-tier bank in Russia, Otkritie, just as troops are massing near the border with Ukraine.

Chief executive Andrea Orcel is understood to have joined other Italian executives on a call with Russian president Vladimir Putin in late January – against the Italian government’s wishes. It now seems unlikely the Otkritie acquisition will go ahead.

These kind of wild news swings are nothing new. UniCredit’s investors and staff have had a bumpy ride in recent years.

Chairman Pier Carlo Padoan’s arrival on the board in late 2020 precipitated the exit of chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier, previously hailed as the bank’s saviour for pulling off a €13 billion rights issue in 2017 after the Italian non-performing loans crisis.

Shareholders