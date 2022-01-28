The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Andrea Orcel: ‘We will not deviate from our capital returns strategy’

In his first year as chief executive, Andrea Orcel has backed out of a deal to buy Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and prioritized capital distributions at UniCredit. However, news of it doing due diligence on a possible acquisition in Russia has shown that the bank can still raise eyebrows. He talks to Euromoney about the bank’s biggest opportunities and how M&A can help realize them.

By Dominic O’Neill
January 28, 2022
No wonder investors think twice before jumping into UniCredit stock. One moment it’s in negotiations with the Italian government about buying one of the most notorious basket cases in Europe banking, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. And then the Italian bank is doing due diligence on a bailed-out top-tier bank in Russia, Otkritie, just as troops are massing near the border with Ukraine.

    These kind of wild news swings are nothing new. UniCredit’s investors and staff have had a bumpy ride in recent years.

    Chairman Pier Carlo Padoan’s arrival on the board in late 2020 precipitated the exit of chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier, previously hailed as the bank’s saviour for pulling off a €13 billion rights issue in 2017 after the Italian non-performing loans crisis.

    Shareholders

    Dominic O’Neill
    Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
