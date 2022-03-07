The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Quotes of the month

March 07, 2022
Share

March 2022

speak-up-960.jpg

“Jefferies is a story of Wall Street in a world that doesn’t have a lot of Wall Street left in it”

Brian Friedman, president at Jefferies, puts the firm’s performance down to its people and culture


“On the merger side I have not changed my mind. If you have enough critical size in a given country, you should transform and push to grow organically rather than to do in-country consolidation”

Jean Pierre Mustier, who stood down as chief executive of UniCredit last year, is sticking to his guns on bank M&A


“A lot of banks are looking at this and realizing they have no idea how it works. But people are voting with their feet. Their customers are going there”

Daniel Gee, managing director of digital wealth manager Pello Capital, likes what he sees in the metaverse


“It has been a long process to get where we are today”

Caitlin Long, co-founder of the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition, on her firm Avanti Financial’s campaign for a Federal Reserve master account


“Two thirds of merchants are more likely to apply for finance through their key technology provider than their bank”

Mikkel Velin, co-chief executive at YouLend says that embedded finance is giving marketplace platforms the edge over banks

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndQuotes of the monthMarch 2022
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree