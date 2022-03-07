Quotes of the month
March 2022
“Jefferies is a story of Wall Street in a world that doesn’t have a lot of Wall Street left in it”
Brian Friedman, president at Jefferies, puts the firm’s performance down to its people and culture
“On the merger side I have not changed my mind. If you have enough critical size in a given country, you should transform and push to grow organically rather than to do in-country consolidation”
Jean Pierre Mustier, who stood down as chief executive of UniCredit last year, is sticking to his guns on bank M&A
“A lot of banks are looking at this and realizing they have no idea how it works. But people are voting with their feet. Their customers are going there”
Daniel Gee, managing director of digital wealth manager Pello Capital, likes what he sees in the metaverse
“It has been a long process to get where we are today”
Caitlin Long, co-founder of the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition, on her firm Avanti Financial’s campaign for a Federal Reserve master account
“Two thirds of merchants are more likely to apply for finance through their key technology provider than their bank”
Mikkel Velin, co-chief executive at YouLend says that embedded finance is giving marketplace platforms the edge over banks