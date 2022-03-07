The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

How Jefferies broke into the big league

Photo: iStock

The last big Wall Street broker-dealer has had a spectacular run in the last 20 years. It now wants to build ‘the best world-class global investment bank’.

By Mark Baker
March 07, 2022
When Jefferies chief executive Rich Handler and president Brian Friedman wrote their annual letter to shareholders in January 2022, they were in jubilant mood. The firm was celebrating its 60th anniversary with record results.

“What a year!” they began.

Jump to:

  • Jefferies in Europe: building an ECM franchise
  • The importance of high touch
  • Taking over the middle tier

    • The sentiment was hardly surprising. Jefferies Group’s annual net income had more than doubled to $1.7 billion. Return on adjusted tangible equity was 24.5%. Revenues of $7.1 billion were up 37%, with investment banking contributing $4.4 billion, up 84%.

    From a market share of just 0.1% in investment banking in 2000, the firm now reckons it has captured about 4% of the $100 billion market for advisory, equity capital markets and leveraged finance – the investment banking products where it seeks to compete. It is a sizeable increase and puts the firm in eighth place globally, but it still represents a small share in absolute terms – something that gives Handler confidence that there is plenty of room to grow.

    Jefferies



    Tags

    Capital Markets Capital MarketsBankingFeaturesUnited StatesUnited KingdomGermanyWestern EuropeNorth AmericaMarch 2022
    Mark Baker
    Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
