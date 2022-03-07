How Jefferies broke into the big league

When Jefferies chief executive Rich Handler and president Brian Friedman wrote their annual letter to shareholders in January 2022, they were in jubilant mood. The firm was celebrating its 60th anniversary with record results.

“What a year!” they began.

The sentiment was hardly surprising. Jefferies Group’s annual net income had more than doubled to $1.7 billion. Return on adjusted tangible equity was 24.5%. Revenues of $7.1 billion were up 37%, with investment banking contributing $4.4 billion, up 84%.

From a market share of just 0.1% in investment banking in 2000, the firm now reckons it has captured about 4% of the $100 billion market for advisory, equity capital markets and leveraged finance – the investment banking products where it seeks to compete. It is a sizeable increase and puts the firm in eighth place globally, but it still represents a small share in absolute terms – something that gives Handler confidence that there is plenty of room to grow.

Jefferies