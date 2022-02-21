The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

Agora works with incumbents to digitalize primary markets

By Peter Lee
February 21, 2022
If regulated investors are to buy bonds on blockchain, incumbent infrastructure providers such as CSDs must embrace the very technology that threatens their traditional role.

Digital-handshake-suit-pixabay-960.jpg

Over the past eight months, agora Digital Capital Markets – the fintech headed and co-founded by former Bank of America, Salomon Brothers and Barclays debt capital markets banker Charlie Berman – has been running a series of tests of new software to automate the pre-trade negotiation, primary market execution, settlement and life-cycle functions of new bond deals.

Agora is one of a group of firms – along with Fnality and Nivaura – that see various technologies, including the artificial intelligence (AI) behind legal mark-up language and blockchain for sharing of agreed and confirmed terms, coming together for a new digital age in debt capital markets.

“We now have a V1 syndicated bond product that will go into live use after a great deal of input from users and continuously be updated,” Berman tells Euromoney.

Fourteen investment banks – representing more than half of the market as measured by the 2021 sovereign supranational and agency (SSA) bookrunner league table – five SSA issuers, and a large infrastructure provider participated in a series of test benchmark deals in dollars and euros.

charlie-berman-agora-960.jpg
Charlie Berman, agora

These were executed on a private permissioned distributed-ledger technology (DLT) network on R3’s Corda platform.

Tags

Capital Markets BlockchainFintechCapital MarketsRegulationUnited Kingdom
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
