Quotes of the month
February 2022
“Technology will never replace the human, and the human element can never be underestimated”
Duncan MacIntyre, UK chief executive at Lombard Odier summarises the challenge now facing the private banking industry
“It’s the most diverse class in terms of nationality, sexual preference, and religion we’ve ever had. It’s really exciting to experience this evolution in our business and across the industry”
Andrew Cohen, executive chairman of JPMorgan Private Bank, is excited that 55% of new analysts hired across asset and wealth management at the bank in 2021 were female
“M&A is a lever to improve your franchise, just like an organic lever would be. The question with M&A is: does it add value, and can you execute it?”
Andrea Orcel, chief executive at UniCredit, discusses the potential for M&A at the Italian lender
“I’ve been in the business for decades and this is about as robust a marketplace as we have seen... 24 months ago, you would never have predicted where we are at now”
Scott Beiser, chief executive at Houlihan Lokey, has taken advantage of the environment for mid-cap M&A being far more benign that expected
“If investors were taking money out of China, among the next biggest emerging markets is India. India will continue to be a beneficiary of any of that rotation”
Ravi Kapoor, managing director and head of global banking India at Citi, anticipates a benefit to the country from cooling sentiment around China