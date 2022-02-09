The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

Private banking’s global war for talent

PB_Talent.jpg
Photo: Getty Images

A quiet battle is under way in private banking to hire trusted, super-talented and increasingly well-paid relationship managers. It is tricky and expensive, and it’s pushing salaries ever higher. As the power and prestige of wealth management grows, finding and keeping talent is one of the most important challenges that all banks face.

By Elliot Wilson
February 09, 2022
Share

private banking survey results

“It is unbelievable. We have never been busier in wealth management as in the past year – and it has been an incredible year.”

So says Jeanne Branthover, managing partner and head of financial services practice at international recruiter DHR Global, speaking from her base in Palm Beach, Florida.

Jump to:

  • Post-pandemic private banking
  • Move – but not too often

    • Her experience is repeated again and again among recruiters to the global private banking industry worldwide, reflecting an unprecedented demand for private bankers in an industry that is experiencing robust growth.

    Shang-Wei Chow, head of southeast Asia wealth management at Deutsche Bank in Singapore, confirms the global trend: “The private banking market in Singapore is very hot.


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Wealth FeaturesWealthCoronavirus
    Share
    Elliot Wilson
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree