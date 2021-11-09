Diversity is the driver of JPMorgan Private Bank’s push for talent and growth

Andrew Cohen’s time is precious.

His title alone makes that abundantly clear. The amiable Australian is

executive chairman of JPMorgan Private Bank. He oversees its institutional wealth management business, acting as a bridge between the investment and private banks, and serves the private bank’s most sophisticated global clients.

Yet when we speak on Zoom – Cohen having just returned to London from a weekend in the English countryside – talk immediately turns, not to numbers or clients, but to the firm’s own culture.

More specifically, it turns to inclusivity and diversity, factors that many big financial institutions once paid (at best) lip service to, but that now dominate every firm’s image, both among employees and the outside talent that might one day want to join.

Cohen believes the long-term growth of JPMorgan’s private banking business is incumbent on getting two key dynamics right.

Heart and soul

The first is continuing to expand into carefully targeted new markets – which we will return to later.