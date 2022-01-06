The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Foreign Exchange

Scotland’s ‘sterlingization’ problem

By Paul Golden
January 06, 2022
Share

Many observers remain unconvinced about the Scottish government’s official currency if the country were ever to gain independence.

Scotland_paper-money-g2822cec8e_960.jpg

More than 20 years ago, Alex Salmond – then leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and later Scotland’s first minister from 2007 to 2014 – described the pound as a “millstone round Scotland's neck”. Despite this, in the lead-up to the 2014 referendum on Scotland’s independence from the United Kingdom, he seemed confident that Scotland could remain part of the currency union if the 'yes' vote won.

Current Scottish government currency policy is based on a 2018 report by the Sustainable Growth Commission, which suggested keeping the pound (a process known as ‘sterlingization’) for around a decade after independence.

And despite the passing of a resolution at the November 2021 party conference of the SNP – which remained by far the largest party in government after a May 2021 general election, despite not gaining an absolute majority – calling for the issuing of a Scottish currency as soon as possible after a yes vote in any future second referendum, the strategy of retaining the pound for a longer period has some support.

Professor John Kay, emeritus research fellow at St Johns College, Oxford, describes continued use of sterling as Scotland’s unit of account as a prudent and feasible approach.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeUnited KingdomBanking
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree