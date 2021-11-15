Asia enjoys a banner year for M&A despite tight travel restrictions

These should have been lost years for Asia’s M&A bankers. Covid’s rapid spread led many of the region’s big markets – among them, China, Singapore and Australia – to all but close their borders to business travel.

M&A volumes should have collapsed. Instead, 2020 and 2021 have been strong and, in some cases, banner years.

It’s easy to forget now, but this corner of the financial markets was already in a spot of trouble when the pandemic hit.

Total M&A activity for Asia ex-Japan in 2019 was $679 billion, down 10.3% year on year and a five-year low, according to Dealogic. Tech and property did well, but other sectors were hit by sluggish global growth and a US-China trade war.

Activity slowed sharply in the first months of 2020, as would be expected, but then quickly picked up speed.

Last year, Asia ex-Japan M&A activity came in at $779.7 billion. The 2021 number is set to be even higher, with deal volume totalling $751.4