The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Spac sponsors improve terms in Europe to get deals done

By Peter Lee
October 26, 2021
Share

Spac sponsors in Europe are now offering a modest yield to investors for their cash and making part of their own promote performance-related. This has led to the completion of a couple of new listings in the region.

hand-g511fdc33d_960.jpg

You wait three months for a European special purpose acquisition company (Spac) listing and then, like London buses, two turn up in quick succession.

On October 7, shares in Disruptive Capital Acquisition Corp (DCAC) – which is led by Edmund 'Edi' Truell and targets legacy pensions, insurance, asset management or related financial business in Europe – began trading on Amsterdam.

On October 14, GFJ ESG Acquisition SE, led by Gisbert Rühl, former chief executive of steel company Klöckner & Co, launched a €150 million placement of shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and began hunting for a European tech company focused on supporting decarbonization.

The two are taking different investment approaches.

Rühl, who was behind the digital transformation of Klöckner from a traditional steel company to more of a platform business, is now joining a number of Spacs searching for growth in clean-tech.

The sponsor team points out that the path to net zero may trigger more than $130 trillion-worth of investments by 2050, with technology acting as a key enabler.

Almost 60% of publicly listed clean-energy companies are based in Europe. It sees a large opportunity set of European established-stage companies that want to be listed.

Truell

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsSPACsWestern Europe
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree