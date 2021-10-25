The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

As Wealth Connect launches, China risk rises

By Elliot Wilson
October 25, 2021
Last week, four global banks unveiled cross-border wealth management services under the banner of Wealth Connect, but with the crisis at Evergrande unresolved and growth slipping, the scheme comes at a tricky moment.

horse-1911382-960.jpg
Pixabay

And they’re off and running in China.

On October 19, both HSBC and Standard Chartered launched cross-border wealth management services aimed at wealthy individuals living in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), which spans Hong Kong, Macau and central Guangdong province.

At the same time, Citi announced a strategic tie-up with Guangzhou-based China Guangfa Bank, while DBS Bank’s Hong Kong arm has unveiled a partnership with Postal Savings Bank of China.

The models may differ, but for both banks the aim is the same: to profit from a new lifting – even if it is by just a few millimetres – of the country’s great financial curtain.

Assuming Beijing does not take a backward step on liberalization – a situation that is currently not impossible to imagine – Wealth Management Connect, or ‘Wealth Connect’ as it is known, is here to stay.

We have covered the scheme before, and some of its basics are unaltered: Wealth Connect has a total size or quota of Rmb300 billion ($47 billion); and investors living in the GBA are restricted to investing no more than Rmb1 million of their personal wealth in lower-risk products such as equity and bond funds.

Over

Capital Markets Capital MarketsAsiaHSBCStandard CharteredChinaHong KongSingapore
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
