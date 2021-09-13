The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Wealth

Five takeaways from China’s Wealth Management Connect scheme

By Elliot Wilson
September 13, 2021
After a year of testing, China announced the rollout of a ground-breaking wealth management scheme that binds Hong Kong with Guangdong province. It should prove a boon to Hong Kong banks and mainland investors – and to Hong Kong itself.

China-Hong-kong-flags-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

On Friday, China fired the starting gun on Wealth Management Connect (WMC), which binds Hong Kong more tightly to the southern province of Guangdong.

The cross-border scheme aims to tick a lot of boxes, from promoting the global use of China’s currency, to boosting Hong Kong’s role as a hub for offshore yuan, to allowing millions of mainlanders to buy offshore investment products.

There is a lot of wheat to separate from chaff, so here is our pick of the crop.

1. No surprises

The latest in a series of financial expansion schemes announced by China since Covid, WMC will let residents of Hong Kong and Macau buy mainland investment products sold by banks within the cross-border Greater Bay Area (GBA). In turn, mainlanders in nine Chinese cities, including Shenzhen and Guangzhou, can buy wealth management products (WMPs) sold by banks in the two offshore centres.

At first, WMC will have a total size or quota of Rmb300 billion ($46.5 billion), meaning net cash flows in each direction cannot exceed Rmb150 billion. Investors are limited to an individual quota of Rmb1 million.


Tags

Wealth Asia PacificChinaHong KongWealth
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
